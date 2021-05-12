“I wish things went differently,” Harvey said. “I wish the score was flip-flopped, but my job is to go out and keep runs off the board and obviously I didn’t do that, regardless of the situation. It was a rough one.”
After a clean first inning, Harvey ran into trouble in the second. A double and a single to open the inning put on two runners, who both scored when Kevin Pillar tripled off the wall in left-center field. Pillar scored on a single by the next batter, José Peraza.
The Mets added a run in the third when Francisco Lindor singled, stole second and scored on a single by Dominic Smith. They chased Harvey in the fifth inning after a pair of singles and a walk. Both runners he left for reliever Shawn Armstrong came around to score, meaning Harvey allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits in 4⅓ innings.
He struck out four, helping him get to 800 on his career, but Harvey is mostly trying to use his stuff to produce weak contact as opposed to missing bats at this stage. Often, it works. Opponents had a .283 batting average on balls in play in Harvey’s seven starts entering this one, but eight of 17 balls in play Wednesday were hits.
“I thought he threw the ball [well] early in the game,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “He just got beat by some soft contact and good batting by the Mets.”
— Baltimore Sun