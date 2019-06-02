— It started as quite the upbeat weekend, with the Baltimore Orioles scoring an exciting comeback victory in the opener of their three-game interleague series against the San Francisco Giants.

It did not end well.

The O’s offense, which had been producing above the low expectations that followed the rebuilt lineup into the season, took the rest of the weekend off and allowed the Giants to take the series with Sunday’s 8-1 victory at Camden Yards.

“After the first game the other day, that was a win you think maybe can give you some momentum and it really stinks to drop the last two games of the series after that,” Baltimore’s Trey Mancini said, “but we’re going to have to find ways to string some together to kind of keep the momentum going.”

Of course, there was a little more to it than just the quiet bats. There were also a couple of defensive gaffes that helped the Giants take control during the middle innings.

Second baseman Stevie Wilkerson muffed a routine double play ball in the fourth inning and rookie outfielder DJ Stewart overthrew a cutoff to help put an extra runner in scoring position before Evan Longoria bounced a double over the right-center field fence to pry open a one-run game.

It was pretty much a one-man show to that point for the Giants. Longoria had homered off Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa an inning earlier, tying a game the O’s had led since Mancini hit his 12th home run of the season in the first.

The solo shot by Longoria was the 22nd of his career at Oriole Park, tying him for third among visiting players. The other 21 were hit during his 10 seasons as the offensive leader of the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays.

Mancini picked a good day to add to his home run collection. The Orioles are mounting a campaign to get him elected to the American League all-star team and distributed a new #VoteTrey T-shirt to his teammates and other personnel around the ballpark.

Giants starter Jeff Samarczija gave up just two more hits in a strong six-inning performance that improved his record to 3-4 and dropped his ERA to 3.61.