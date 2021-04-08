There will be better days before long. There has to be. Getting there, though, might cloud even the spotless kind of sky they played under Thursday.

Consider the day of rookie left fielder Ryan Mountcastle. He hit his first home run of the season in the first inning, erasing an early 2-0 deficit with one swing that resulted in the hardest-hit ball of his brief major league career at 109 mph.

Pedro Severino homered to right field in the fourth inning to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead, but that was as good as it got.

A night after Mountcastle took grief for not catching a line drive into left field, a position he’s barely played for two years, he had another inglorious day there. Cedric Mullins, the Orioles’ star of the first week, added to his highlight reel with a diving catch on a ball that was in Mountcastle’s vicinity in the fifth inning.

And in the sixth, Mountcastle couldn’t break in on time on a high, soft flyball between he and shortstop Freddy Galvis, chasing Orioles starter Matt Harvey as he was finding his stride and bringing in a run of relievers who turned their slim lead into an ever-growing deficit.

Harvey ended up charged with four runs in five-plus innings, a hard-luck line that kept the door open to the possibility of him being a meaningful and reliable part of the Orioles’ rotation. After Harvey left, Mountcastle’s throwing error later in that sixth inning put two in scoring position, but Dillon Tate stranded them to keep the Orioles deficit at 4-3.

Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde — who was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing a hit-by-pitch call — is quick to note how young the players are when he often means inexperienced, but Mountcastle is one of a handful of players to actually fit both categories. At 24, he’s the youngest player on the Orioles roster.

Paul Fry allowed Harvey’s final two runs to score in the sixth, and Shawn Armstrong allowed a run on Tate’s account to score before one of his own.

A home run by Enrique Hernández off Tyler Wells in the eighth inning created a tidy bit of symmetry in that the Orioles have allowed seven runs in all of their losses.