Baltimore’s Jonathan Villar races to the plate to score on a two-run double by Trey Mancini in the second inning that gave the Orioles a 4-1 lead over Toronto en route to a 6-5 victory at Camden Yards. (Nick Wass/AP)

There won’t be much to cut for the season-highlight tape from the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-5 win Sunday over the Toronto Blue Jays, but it was enough to salvage a series split before an announced 18,837 at Camden Yards.

Consider the sources of the Orioles offense: a sun-field pop-up in the first inning; a two-out, run-scoring error followed by a two-run double by Trey Mancini in the second inning; and a pair of bases-loaded walks by Class AA call-up Yennsy Diaz in the fifth inning.

“We pieced it together and found a way,” Manager Brandon Hyde said.

Around all that, the Orioles (38-73) got five innings from Tom Eshelman after an adventurous first inning from opener Jimmy Yacabonis. Eshelman allowed a run on three hits to begin the second inning, and didn’t record an out until his 20th pitch. He cruised after that, and pitched well enough to earn his first career win before being chased by a pair of home runs in the seventh.

He said he’d remember the home runs more than anything else, but valued his first victory and all that came with it.

[Box score: Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5]

“It was one of those ones where everything was working for me,” Eshelman said. “The first couple of innings, some bleeders came in and they capitalized on them. But to be able to get it with this group of guys is really special.”

Dillon Tate allowed a third run in the seventh, but Branden Kline, Richard Bleier and Shawn Armstrong kept the Orioles ahead the rest of the way. Armstrong earned his fourth save of the season as the Orioles improved to 17-38 at home.

Neither side had anywhere to go but up after a forgettable first inning. The Blue Jays loaded the bases against Yacabonis and grounded into a force at home before left fielder Anthony Santander caught a fly ball and alertly threw to third base to get a tagging Cavan Biggio for the third out of a scoreless inning.

It was as good a play by Santander as it was a bad one by Biggio.

Baltimore similarly ran into the third out of the first inning, but only after Toronto lost a Jace Peterson pop-up in the sun to allow a run to score before easily throwing Peterson out at second base.

Santander’s every move in left field was cheered by a group of 4,000 scouts from Great Britain who took in the game after this week’s World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. As the game wore on, the group grew louder in their support for Santander, who urged on the cheering and rewarded them with several baseballs over the course of the game.

The Orioles added to their collection of major league records last week by becoming the first team to ever hit two or more home runs in 10 straight games, and the inverse streak that began during that one reached record-setting levels Sunday.

Back-to-back home runs by Blue Jays Bo Bichette and Biggio made it nine straight games that the Orioles have allowed two or more home runs, tying the major league record. Three teams have accomplished that before them, most recently the 2016 Houston Astros.

