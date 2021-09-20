The Orioles got no runs out of a hit that sent their dugout into a smiling frenzy, with Means running into an out at third base to end their half of the seventh inning, but the way he pitched Monday, it wasn’t necessary. Baltimore’s ace carried a shutout into the seventh of a 2-0 victory against a contending Phillies team, with the 6⅔ innings marking Means’s longest scoreless start since his no-hitter of the Seattle Mariners on May 5. Between then and Monday, the Orioles’ pitching staff had only one shutout: July 18 against the Kansas City Royals.
Before Monday, the Orioles (48-102) had lost each of Means’s previous eight starts. But thanks to Baltimore’s two first-inning runs, each of Means’s 20 outs recorded came with a lead.
While the possible introduction of the universal designated hitter could mean Monday marked Means’s last opportunity to bat, he showed he provides plenty of value with his arm. He worked around a two-out walk to Bryce Harper in the first, then, after Andrew McCutchen’s single to open the second, retired 13 in a row before Herrera’s one-out single in the sixth.
— Baltimore Sun