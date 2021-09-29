They responded, at least Tuesday, with a performance worthy of the circumstances in a tidy 4-2 win over Boston before 8,098 at Camden Yards thanks to an encouraging return from rookie left-hander Bruce Zimmermann and some timely late hitting.
The Orioles (51-106) were down two runs without much prospect of a turnaround against imposing left-handed ace Chris Sale when their offensive breakthrough came from an unlikely source.
Kelvin Gutiérrez, whose bat is coming around, singled off Sale to turn the lineup over a third time. Two batters later, Ryan Mountcastle crushed his team-high 32nd home run to tie the game. No rookie has more in all of baseball.
The Orioles took the lead that same inning when Austin Hays singled to chase Sale, went to second on a single by Trey Mancini and scored on a single by Pedro Severino. That same bunch gave the Orioles a bit of breathing room in the eighth when Mancini, Severino and Ryan McKenna all singled with two outs to score their fourth run.
That was plenty for a pitching staff buoyed by the return of Zimmermann, who hadn't pitched since June 13 with arm and ankle injuries. He didn't have many innings to give the Orioles after only pitching four in his final rehab outing. He more than made them count, though, continuing his success against Boston this year.
Slugger Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run in the second inning, and Zimmermann allowed just an infield single the rest of the way, striking out two and walking two before giving way to the Orioles' bullpen to start the fifth.
Marcos Diplán pitched a scoreless fifth before allowing a home run to Hunter Renfroe in the sixth, though Boston managed nothing else the rest of the way. Reliever Joey Krehbiel, an impressive waiver claim from the Tampa Bay Rays, needed just 12 pitches for two perfect innings before another former Rays right-hander, Cole Sulser, picked up the save in the ninth.
