Aledmys Diaz of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after driving in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning for an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The new-look Baltimore Orioles — playing their first game of the post-Manny Machado era — began the second half of the season Friday night at the Rogers Centre with a late-inning rally but another frustrating loss.

They hit four home runs, including three in the final two innings, to come back from a five-run eighth-inning deficit, but lost, 8-7, to the Toronto Blue Jays in 10 innings on Aledmys Diaz’s walk-off single off left-hander Paul Fry.

The Orioles rallied for three runs in the ninth inning off reliever Tyler Clippard, tying the score with solo homers by Caleb Joseph and Jonathan Schoop. Schoop’s homer came with Baltimore down to its final out.

[Box score: Blue Jays 8, Orioles 7, 10 innings]

The new left side of the infield took the brunt of the loss. The winning run reached when Russell Martin’s groundball went past third baseman Renato Nuñez’s glove and shortstop Tim Beckham couldn’t make an accurate throw to get Martin at first.

And then Diaz’s grounder went off Nuñez’s glove and past Beckham into left field, allowing Martin to score from second.

Right-hander Miguel Castro entered a tie game in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a leadoff double into the right-center-field gap by Diaz, who moved to third on Devon Travis’s groundout to third. After walking Curtis Granderson intentionally, Castro struck out Teoscar Hernandez for the second out.

Fry was brought in to face Justin Smoak and struck him out on five pitches, getting the left-handed hitter to chase three pitches out of the strike zone.

The Orioles trailed 7-2 entering the top of the eighth inning but chipped away, first on Chris Davis’s two-run homer with two outs, a shot that chased Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio, then in the ninth on the blasts by Joseph and Schoop.

After Beckham — who returned to shortstop with Machado’s trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday — homered off Gavilgio to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead in the fifth, starter Dylan Bundy was unable to record a shutdown inning, allowing back-to-back solo homers to open a four-run frame.

Bundy, a right-hander who had a 2.60 ERA in eight starts — six of them quality — before going on the disabled list, has failed to pitch into the sixth inning in any of his past three starts since his return. He allowed five runs in five innings Friday.