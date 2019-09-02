Tommy Pham celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI single walk-off against the Orioles. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Between Tommy Pham’s plate appearances in the fifth and 10th innings, the Orioles held Pham’s Tampa Bay Rays without a hit. But Pham made both of those at-bats count.

Pham’s walk-off single in the 10th off Dillon Tate sent the Orioles to a 5-4 loss, their third straight defeat. Before Tate walked Joey Wendle with one out, Orioles pitchers had combined to retire 14 of 15 batters since Pham’s two-run double in the fifth, with Tanner Scott hitting Pham with a pitch in the eighth being the only blemish.

Wendle advanced to second on a grounder to the right side of the Orioles’ shifted infield that might’ve been a double play ball with different positioning. He scored when Pham’s 105.6-mph drive went past diving third baseman Rio Ruiz and left fielder DJ Stewart’s on-line throw arrived too late.

“Pham hit that ball hard, so that’s a really tough play,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “And because of the shift, we’re not in great position for the double play there. It’s just hit soft enough where we can’t do anything with it. You just can’t walk guys in extra-inning games. That was little bit of an unfortunate inning.”

Pham’s single followed two up-and-in pitches from Tate, which Pham said prompted the Orioles’ dugout to start “cheering.”

“I’m more frustrated with their dugout hollering after the pitches that were thrown,” Pham said.

Meanwhile, the Orioles (45-92) did little offensively after a four-run rally in the sixth. Before Hanser Alberto’s 12-pitch infield single in the 10th, the Rays retired 11 straight Orioles.