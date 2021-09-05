They had opportunities in four of the first five innings, but at 0-7 with runners on second and third base to that point, they were 4 for 30 in such circumstances in the series. Still, the Orioles (43-92) found themselves in the game as they entered the late innings.
Trailing 7-4 as the seventh began, the Orioles loaded the bases against left-hander Andrew Heaney on a hit-by-pitch and two singles, the latter from Austin Hays to account for their first hit of the day with a runner in scoring position. Rookie Jahmai Jones, who had replaced Ramón Urías in the field an inning earlier, doubled over Giancarlo Stanton in right field to score two. Jorge Mateo won a 12-pitch battle with Heaney, blooping a single in front of Stanton to tie the game. Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a single to left, the Orioles’ fourth hit in five at-bats in the inning with a chance to bring home a run.
The big inning at last erased a deficit the Orioles had been facing since the second inning after the Yankees answered Hays’s solo shot in the top half with Gary Sánchez’s grand slam off Keegan Akin. As Akin settled in from there, Baltimore got a run without a big hit on Mateo’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly, but Anthony Rizzo’s RBI single the next inning pushed New York’s lead back to three.
Sánchez and Cedric Mullins exchanged two-run home runs in the sixth, with Mullins’s making him only the second player in Orioles history with 25 home runs, 25 steals and 25 doubles in a season. Reggie Jackson did it in 1976.
But the Orioles’ bullpen locked in after Sánchez’s second shot. Marcos Diplán recovered with three straight outs before Hyde turned to Tanner Scott, who got five crucial outs to send the game to the ninth.
Facing the middle of the Yankees’ order, rookie Tyler Wells, who has held the closer’s title for weeks without actually earning a save, finally did so by retiring Aaron Judge, Stanton and Rizzo in order.
— Baltimore Sun