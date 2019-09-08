Texas Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays for the out during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Baltimore. The Rangers won 10-4.(Nick Wass)

Sunday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers marked the Baltimore Orioles’ fifth shot to match their 2018 win total after they reached 46 victories in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays. Like the previous four, it ended with them still at 46.

The Rangers completed a four-game sweep of the Orioles with a 10-4 victory Sunday at Camden Yards, handing Baltimore its fifth losing streak of at least five games in 2019.

Sunday’s defeat was similar to Saturday’s, with a pitcher who joined the Orioles (46-97) in the middle of the season struggling from the onset. Asher Wojciechowski performed well in his first month with the club, but Sunday’s start of four runs in two innings gave him a 7.05 ERA since Aug. 1. His 151⅔ innings between the Orioles and the Cleveland Indians’ Class AAA affiliate are his most since he threw 160 in the Houston Astros’ system in 2013.

“I’m starting to feel it, but it’s my job to pitch this amount of innings,” Wojciechowski said. “I’d say for the last few weeks, definitely am feeling the effects of it. You can see just the life on my fastball, the sharpness of all my pitches. But I’ve got to be able to find a way to get through it, just like today. It was a struggle. Six singles and four runs. I feel like the ball didn’t really fall my way today. I’ve got to find a way. I’ve got to finish strong.”

The Rangers (72-73) struck first on a single by Nick Solak in the first inning, and when Solak came up again with the bases loaded in the second and another run already in, he singled through the right side to score two more off Wojciechowski.

“I just thought he was battling from the first pitch,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “He threw a lot of innings this year, and we’re probably going to push him back a few days before his next start. He’s just throwing a lot of innings, and he’s kind of a max-effort guy and gives you everything he’s got out there. I just thought today, he was really battling himself. I think we need to give him a little bit of a breather.”

Unlike Saturday, when the Orioles’ bullpen settled in behind Aaron Brooks, it offered little relief Sunday. Gabriel Ynoa, the losing pitcher in the game that began the string of defeats, replaced Wojciechowski to start the third and surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced, Ronald Guzmán. Texas finished the game with 20 hits.