BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning with a chance at franchise history. He settled for an ovation instead.

His lineout to left field spoiled his chance to match the Baltimore Orioles’ record for consecutive at-bats with a hit, but the offense around him provided plenty more in an 18-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. In scoring their most runs since August 2015, the Orioles locked up their second straight series victory.

Mullins, as he has been throughout this resurgent season, was the spark plug, but he had plenty of help. He led off the game with a home run, his third in the past two games after he went 5 for 5 with two home runs in Saturday’s loss to match Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr. as the Orioles to record such a batting line. Amid a six-run outburst an inning later, he dropped a run-scoring single into center. He led off the fourth with a double, a replay review upholding the call that he was out trying to extend it into a triple. The Orioles (21-38) scored five runs that inning anyway.

The Indians (31-26) seemed to learn their lesson, walking Mullins his next two times up as he sat one shy of Ken Singleton’s record of 10 consecutive at-bats with a hit. The Orioles continued to pile on regardless, with eight of their nine starters recording multiple hits. Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart also had three, while Ramón Urías’s eighth-inning home run made it so their first and last runs were their only ones scored in that fashion.

With two outs in the fourth, Santander broke his bat on a single, with the splintered barrel getting caught in the netting behind home plate. It remained there, perhaps providing a good-luck charm as the Orioles struck for five runs.

— Baltimore Sun