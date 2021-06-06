Mullins, as he has been throughout this resurgent season, was the spark plug, but he had plenty of help. He led off the game with a home run, his third in the past two games after he went 5 for 5 with two home runs in Saturday’s loss to match Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr. as the Orioles to record such a batting line. Amid a six-run outburst an inning later, he dropped a run-scoring single into center. He led off the fourth with a double, a replay review upholding the call that he was out trying to extend it into a triple. The Orioles (21-38) scored five runs that inning anyway.
The Indians (31-26) seemed to learn their lesson, walking Mullins his next two times up as he sat one shy of Ken Singleton’s record of 10 consecutive at-bats with a hit. The Orioles continued to pile on regardless, with eight of their nine starters recording multiple hits. Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart also had three, while Ramón Urías’s eighth-inning home run made it so their first and last runs were their only ones scored in that fashion.
With two outs in the fourth, Santander broke his bat on a single, with the splintered barrel getting caught in the netting behind home plate. It remained there, perhaps providing a good-luck charm as the Orioles struck for five runs.
