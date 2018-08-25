Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar sits in the dugout Saturday, when Baltimore endured more misery in a season full of it. (Tommy Gilligan/Usa Today Sports)

Memories won’t hold one game above all others when explaining this edition of the Baltimore Orioles, mostly because they already have played the nine innings that define them on a loop this summer, over and over again.

Saturday night’s 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees that completed a doubleheader sweep at Camden Yards and extended the Orioles’ losing streak to seven games was only the latest example — and there have been no fewer than 30.

They didn’t hit, even against an underwhelming opposing pitcher in maligned Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray (10-8). They didn’t field, certainly not to the quality required to compete with a playoff aspirant, let alone be one. All they did get was a just-fine starting pitching effort, this time from Andrew Cashner (4-12), that made it 33 losses when their pitchers record a quality start. It is all enough to lose, and with 93 in their first 130 games, few have done so more often. Only 20 teams in baseball history have lost that many games that quickly before the Orioles.

[Game 2 box score: Yankees 5, Orioles 1]

Austin Romine homered, had three hits and scored three runs for the Yankees, who led 4-0 after four innings against Cashner. Cashner ended up going seven innings, allowing the four runs — three of them earned.

Gray gave up three hits, a walk and struck out seven in 6⅓ innings. The right-hander had been exiled to the bullpen after yielding seven runs in a loss to Baltimore on Aug. 1.

Pressed into service as a starter because a June 3 rainout created this split doubleheader, Gray helped the Yankees notch their seventh win in eight games.

Trey Mancini led the way for Baltimore with a pair of doubles, a single and a walk in four trips in the nightcap. He doubled in the ninth inning and scored on a single by Jace Peterson to spare the Orioles their 13th shutout loss of the season.

[Game 1 box score: Yankees 10, Orioles 3]

In the opener, rookie Miguel Andujar homered and had four RBI, J.A. Happ (15-6) won his fifth straight start, and New York rolled to a 10-3 victory. Renato Nunez had three hits and two RBI for Baltimore.