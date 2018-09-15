Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is pulled of the bag but records the out on a groundball hit by the White Sox Yoan Moncada during Saturday’s 2-0 Chicago win. (Gail Burton/AP)

A series of injuries to Orioles starting pitchers has forced Manager Buck Showalter to think creatively about filling a growing number of rotation holes.

And Saturday night, he sent right-hander Yefry Ramírez — who hadn’t made a start since Aug. 19 — to the mound to face the Chicago White Sox.

Ramírez did his job. The Orioles offense didn’t in a 2-0 loss.

The Orioles needed a deep start badly, as Orioles starting pitchers failed to record an out in the sixth inning in seven of the eight starts entering Saturday, placing added workload on the team’s already-expanded bullpen.

Ramírez (1-6) took advantage of a free-swinging White Sox lineup early, striking out seven in his first five innings. He had a little extra on his four-seam fastball, and he threw it effectively up in the zone against an aggressive group of Chicago hitters.

Showalter took Ramírez as far as he could, but after allowing back-to-back doubles with two outs in the sixth inning — scoring the game’s first run — he was done after 83 pitches one out shy of a quality start.

But the Orioles (42-106) couldn’t muster any offense against the White Sox (59-89), held scoreless by Chicago right-hander Reynaldo López over seven innings.

Right-handed reliever Mychal Givens allowed a huge insurance run in top of the ninth, yielding a solo homer to outfielder Avisaíl García.

With the loss, the Orioles suffered their 14th shutout defeat of the season and came within one loss of matching the franchise record for defeats in a season with 14 games remaining.

The Orioles couldn’t take advantage of the few scoring opportunities presented. Their best was in the seventh, when they put López on the ropes after a single by Trey Mancini and a walk to Chris Davis put two on with one out in the inning.

But Tim Beckham struck out swinging and Renato Núñez popped out to first to end the Orioles’ best scoring threat.

The Orioles also put two on in the ninth against right-handed reliever Juan Minaya, but Núñez flied out to end the game.

— Baltimore Sun