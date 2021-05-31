But the Orioles missed their next three chances, as Ryan Mountcastle and freshly recalled catcher Austin Wynns struck out with the potential tying run on third base before Freddy Galvis flied out to end the game.
Only the 1988 Orioles, who suffered through 21 consecutive losses to open the season, have gone longer without winning.
This is an American League team’s longest losing streak since the 2013 Houston Astros dropped 15 in a row.
The Orioles (17-37) managed only four hits in Twins starter José Berríos’s first eight innings. Cedric Mullins led off with a double, but Berríos retired the next three Orioles to push Baltimore to 28 straight hitless at-bats with a runner in scoring position. That chasm reached 29 when Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander singled with two outs in the sixth and Franco followed with a groundout.
In between, Mountcastle launched a game-tying home run to dead center field on a curveball that caught too much plate. The ball left his bat at 109.3 mph, per Statcast, getting out so quickly that Refsnyder smacked into the wall trying to track it down.
Berríos returned for the ninth, exiting after Mancini led off with a single. But pinch runner Ryan McKenna went nowhere, with Franco grounding into a double play. That sent the Orioles to their first extra-innings game of May, a month they finished 5-23 to match the third-worst record for any month in franchise history.
— Baltimore Sun