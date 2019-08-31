A relentless and comprehensive Orioles offense backed up a nice start from all-star left-hander John Means on Friday in a 14-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kaufmann Stadium, spurred by leadoff man Hanser Alberto’s career-high five hits.

Means allowed a first-inning home run to Jorge Soler but little else, pitching a career-high seven innings, and the Orioles made sure he wasn’t trailing for long.

[Box score: Orioles 14, Royals 2]

After drawing even in the second inning, they spent the night building one of the most comfortable leads they’ve had all season. Their 21 hits and 14 runs were both season-highs.

As part of a three-hit, three-steal night, Jonathan Villar started their scoring in the second inning with a single before he stole second and scored when Pedro Severino singled to right field.

Anthony Santander had a three-run homer in a five-run third inning, and Alberto drove in two with a two-out single in the fifth inning. It was his fourth hit of the day.

Villar’s third steal of the night was perhaps his most impressive, as he stood off third base and goaded a throw back to the base from catcher Nick Dini in the seventh inning. Villar took off and became the first Oriole to steal home since Chance Sisco did on May 12, 2018.

The Orioles’ previous season-high in hits was 18, in the July 25 marathon against the Los Angeles Angels, a game that lasted 16 innings. They scored 13 runs in back-to-back shutout wins over the Cleveland Indians on June 28 and June 29.