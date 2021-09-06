Lowther limited the Royals to three hits — one a fifth-inning home run from former Orioles infielder Hanser Alberto. Cedric Mullins’s team-leading 26th home run in the bottom half of that frame gave Lowther and the Orioles (43-93) a lead, but Sulser couldn’t hold it.
After a leadoff double and sacrifice bunt, Whit Merrifield scored the tying run when Salvador Pérez blooped a single over Baltimore’s drawn-in infield. Pérez came home when Sulser allowed his season-high fourth hit of the outing, a single from Andrew Benintendi past first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s dive attempt.
Lowther, 25, ended his third stint with Baltimore with a 10.80 ERA. Then, after one rough start with Class AAA Norfolk, he missed a month with a left shoulder strain. He worked his way back with appearances for four minor league affiliates, posting a 3.07 ERA. He continued that trend Monday, carrying a shutout into the fifth.
— Baltimore Sun