BALTIMORE — If September is to be an evaluation month for many of the Baltimore Orioles' young pitchers, they would do well to follow Zac Lowther's lead.

Promoted Monday to make his first big league outing in nearly two months and second start in the majors, the rookie left-hander covered the first six innings of Baltimore’s opener of a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. But his effective performance was wasted when Kansas City rallied for two runs in the eighth against Cole Sulser for a 3-2 victory.

Lowther limited the Royals to three hits — one a fifth-inning home run from former Orioles infielder Hanser Alberto. Cedric Mullins’s team-leading 26th home run in the bottom half of that frame gave Lowther and the Orioles (43-93) a lead, but Sulser couldn’t hold it.

After a leadoff double and sacrifice bunt, Whit Merrifield scored the tying run when Salvador Pérez blooped a single over Baltimore’s drawn-in infield. Pérez came home when Sulser allowed his season-high fourth hit of the outing, a single from Andrew Benintendi past first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s dive attempt.

Lowther, 25, ended his third stint with Baltimore with a 10.80 ERA. Then, after one rough start with Class AAA Norfolk, he missed a month with a left shoulder strain. He worked his way back with appearances for four minor league affiliates, posting a 3.07 ERA. He continued that trend Monday, carrying a shutout into the fifth.

— Baltimore Sun