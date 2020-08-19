The Orioles (12-12) had no trouble getting base runners early, but the run of bad outcomes on the bases that began in the 10th inning the night before with Dwight Smith Jr. getting caught in a rundown at home plate continued.
Chance Sisco was on third base with no outs after a leadoff walk and a double by Anthony Santander in the first inning, and was running on contact when Renato Núñez grounded right to the third baseman, who easily threw home for the first out of the inning. The Orioles didn’t score.
They stranded two more in the second inning after Grichuk’s first home run, and finally broke through in the fourth when Hanser Alberto doubled and scored on an error in the outfield on a single by Smith, and Smith scored on a single by Pat Valaika.
Valaika ended up at third base with one out after a single by Cedric Mullins, but was out trying to score on a fly ball to right field for an inning-ending double play.
The Orioles stranded two more runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, but managed just three base runners from that point on and left two more on base when the game ended.
Save for Grichuk’s home runs, veteran left-hander Tommy Milone had one of his best starts. Milone allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts, bringing his ERA to 4.13.
— Baltimore Sun