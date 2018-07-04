Phillies 4, Orioles 1

Strip them of their star-spangled bat tape and flag-striped socks, their commemorative Fourth of July caps and jerseys, and Wednesday’s Baltimore Orioles weren’t very special at all.

Holiday or not, this was their ordinary, this 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies before an announced crowd of 30,943 at Citizens Bank Park.

One crushing defensive flub when it counts, in the form of an error on a soft groundball to Chris Davis that erased their early deficit. No hits in eight chances with runners on second or third. One young pitcher, 24-year-old Yefry Ramirez, whose best effort was wasted because of it all.

Losers of nine of 10, the Orioles (24-61) had at least one man reach base in each of the first seven innings but only scored once — when Tim Beckham earned a one-out walk in the third inning and scored easily on a double to left-center by Adam Jones.

Ramirez faced the minimum through four innings before he issued a one-out walk in the fifth to Nick Williams, who advanced to third when Scott Kingery yanked a double to left field for the Phillies’ first hit of the game.

Three pitches later, Jorge Alfaro topped a ball down the first base line to Davis’s left. He looked at Williams between third base and home before fielding the ball, and it went under his glove, allowing both runs to score.

Ramirez got out of the inning, but that was it — a loss despite allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit and a pair of walks in five innings.