After the Orioles (41-92) failed to capitalize on the runner automatically at second base in their half of the second extra inning, Giancarlo Stanton scored New York’s with a single up the middle to lead off the bottom of the 11th off Dillon Tate.
New York’s first hit came when Stanton took Means deep with two outs in the fourth, and the Yankees doubled their lead an inning later. But Baltimore answered with solo shots in each of their next turns at-bat.
Nestor Cortes Jr. had his scoreless line spoiled on Trey Mancini’s 21st home run. In the seventh, Jorge Mateo homered off Jonathan Loáisiga to tie his first game at Yankee Stadium.
After Conner Greene and Jorge López worked scoreless frames, Tyler Wells covered the next 1 2/3 innings, striking out three before Cole Sulser entered and sent the game to extras.
There, they took the lead when Ryan Mountcastle plated Ryan McKenna, a pinch runner who started the inning automatically at second, with a one-out single to left. The opportunity to extend the advantage ended when Mountcastle was doubled off second on Mancini’s line drive to short.
— Baltimore Sun