For four innings Monday night at Camden Yards, it seemed as if Baltimore Orioles right-hander David Hess had rediscovered whatever he had working for him on the month’s first day in Toronto. The fifth frame, though, looked more like the three weeks since.

Hess cruised through four one-hit innings against the Chicago White Sox before running into trouble and barrels in the fifth inning of the Orioles’ 12-2 defeat. Hess struck out three of the first four batters he faced and retired the first seven overall before Yolmer Sanchez grounded a single to the left of second base, a spot vacated with the Orioles shifted to the right side. That was Chicago’s lone base runner through four innings as Hess evoked memories of his April 1 start against the Toronto Blue Jays, when his outing ended after 6⅓ no-hit innings.

But the fifth inning Monday matched the styling of his three starts that have followed, appearances that featured seven home runs and a 9.24 ERA.

With two men on, James McCann sent a slider a projected 421 feet. It was the eighth home run allowed by Hess this season, tied for the most in the American League, and the 40th the Orioles have given up at Camden Yards in 2019. Jose Abreu added an RBI single before the inning ended, and the White Sox never looked back.