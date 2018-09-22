New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez waits for the ball as Baltimore Orioles' Steve Wilkerson attempts to slide past him in the fifth Saturday. Wilkerson was tagged out. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

If you have watched enough of the Baltimore Orioles, this was a predictable script.

Taking a game into extra innings at Yankee Stadium — with the New York Yankees able to clinch a playoff spot — the Orioles put runners at second and third base with no outs in the 10th against reliever Jonathan Holder.

But somehow the O’s ended that inning without scoring a run.

One inning later, Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks sent a Paul Fry pitch into the left field corner to send the Orioles to a 3-2 walk-off loss Saturday.

The Orioles’ bullpen had retired 11 straight before Didi Gregorius opened the 11th with a single. Fry (0-2) struck out Giancarlo Stanton, but Hicks’s hit — combined with the Rays’ loss to the Blue Jays — clinched the Yankees a spot in the American League wild-card game.

Meanwhile, the Orioles — who were 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 base runners — were sent to their 110th loss of the season.

Before that, DJ Stewart opened the 10th with a double into the right field corner, and Jonathan Villar ended an eight-pitch at-bat with an infield single. Villar then stole second base to put two in scoring position.

Against a drawn-in infield, Adam Jones grounded to short. And with first base open, the Yankees intentionally walked Trey Mancini to get to struggling first baseman Chris Davis.

Davis, who entered the at-bat with just one hit in his past 38 at-bats (including 20 strikeouts), hit a sharp line drive to the right side on which first baseman Luke Voit made a diving snag. Davis took two steps out of the box, stopped and stood in disbelief.

The Orioles were cut down on the bases three times, including twice when rookie Steve Wilkerson was thrown out at the plate.

Against former Orioles closer Zach Britton, Caleb Joseph singled with two outs in the ninth. But Cedric Mullins bounced out to shortstop to end the inning.

