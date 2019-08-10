Hanser Alberto and the Orioles never had a chance Saturday at Camden Yards. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

In a season and homestand full of embarrassing, frustrating defeats for the Orioles, the Houston Astros surpassed perhaps all measures Saturday at Camden Yards.

The Orioles lost 23-2, surrendering 20-plus runs for the first time since their infamous 30-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in 2007.

[Box score: Astros 23, Orioles 2]

Through five games in a stretch of 13 straight against playoff hopefuls, they are winless and have been outscored 58-16. With another game against Houston looming before a doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Monday, it did not take long for Manager Brandon Hyde to begin thinking ahead.

“In the third inning, probably, I was planning, ‘How am I going to finish this game?’ ” Hyde said.

The Astros (77-40) set franchise records with 23 runs and 13 extra-base hits, with their 25 total hits tying the team record. Houston scored nine runs behind four home runs in the first three innings, but their biggest frame was a six-run seventh featuring a Yordan Álvarez grand slam, one of the rookie’s three home runs.

Even as the Orioles (38-78) have stormed toward the major league record for home runs allowed while posting baseball’s worst ERA as a staff, they had yet to have a night like Saturday. Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini dismissed the idea that such games are a part of rebuilding.

“That really can’t be your mindset,” Mancini said. “. . .That’s a loser’s mentality right there, to think that you’re going to be taking a beating, so you can’t come to the park expecting that.”

— Baltimore Sun