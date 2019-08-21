Orioles starter Aaron Brooks lowers his head after surrendering a home run to Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield in the third inning — the 258th allowed by Baltimore this season — to equal the major league record. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

The ball was flying out of Camden Yards again Wednesday night, and this time it was the Baltimore Orioles who were providing most of the meteor shower.

They hit four homers and trounced the Kansas City Royals, 8-1, before an announced crowd of 9,872 to win their first series since they took three of four from the Los Angeles Angels on the road in late July.

[Box score: Orioles 8, Royals 1]

Of course, there had to be a flip side during this evening of offensive largesse. The Royals only hit one home run, but it was that fourth-inning solo shot by second baseman Whit Merrifield that gave the O’s a share of the dubious major league record for home runs allowed in a season.

No. 258 was given up by right-handed starter Aaron Brooks, who was in the process of delivering his best start since joining the Orioles’ rotation. Brooks went on to record his first victory since he beat the Orioles as a member of the Oakland Athletics on April 11.

He pitched five innings and allowed just that one run on seven hits but left with the game still much in doubt. The Orioles had taken the lead with a three-run second-inning rally that featured a two-run homer by Jonathan Villar, but they didn’t really break out until Brooks had completed the fifth.

With one out in the bottom of that inning, Anthony Santander and Renato Núñez hit back-to-back home runs off Royals left-hander Mike Montgomery to give the Orioles a 5-1 lead. Hanser Alberto delivered the finishing touch to a rare blowout with a three-run homer off left-hander Tim Hill in the sixth.

It was Alberto’s ninth home run of the year and his second three-run Earl Weaver special in as many nights. His big fly Tuesday night carried rookie Hunter Harvey to his first major league victory. This one extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games.

Santander’s home run was his 12th and Núñez’s was his 28th, just one behind team leader Trey Mancini. Villar hit No. 17 and — like Núñez, Stevie Wilkerson and Richie Martin — reached base three times.

On a rare night when the Orioles could have gotten by with a less efficient performance by the bullpen, three relievers (Paul Fry, Shawn Armstrong and Rick Bleier) threw hitless innings.