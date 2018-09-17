Their dubious destiny nearly set, this year’s Orioles team will likely go down as the worst ever for the franchise, an ugly distinction for a team that owns a proud 65-year history in Baltimore.

This day sneaked up on no one, and it’s now not a matter of whether they will have that title but how bad the ending will be over the final two weeks of the season.

In terms of losses, they are there. On Monday, they lost their 107th game, tying the team record, with a 5-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards.

The Orioles’ 1988 team — the one that set a major league record by opening the season with 21 straight losses — finished with a 54-107 record. This year’s Orioles (43-107), who finish the season with 10 of their final 12 games against teams currently positioned for postseason spots, are near certain to set a new standard for losing.

Dating to 1871, only 11 teams have recorded more losses through their first 150 games, most recently the 2013 Detroit Tigers, who were 38-112 at that mark.

It might be fitting given the fact that on this night, when the start of the Orioles’ series opener against Toronto was delayed 30 minutes, the number of fans spread sparsely throughout the Oriole Park seating bowl could easily be counted. The announced attendance of 8,198 — the second smallest home crowd of the season — was maybe four times more than the actual fans in seats.