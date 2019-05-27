The Orioles had every right to come home from Denver with a mile-high hangover. They suffered another staggering walk-off loss Sunday, their flight back was delayed by a hail storm and they rolled out of bed to play their Memorial Day afternoon game on half a night’s sleep.

If that sounds like a prescription for a day of fatigue and frustration, the O’s instead found the perfect antidote. They welcomed a Detroit Tigers team that has been struggling right along with them and scored four times in the first three innings of a 5-3 victory before an announced crowd of 18,004 at Camden Yards.

Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa delivered a short but solid spot start, allowing two runs on five hits before a heavy pitch count and a rocky fourth inning forced him to turn a two-run lead over to Dan Straily for the fifth.

The Orioles wasted no time building that early lead. Hanser Alberto, who has become one of the club’s most consistent hitters, led off the bottom of the first inning with a bunt single and ended up at second base on a throwing error. Jonathan Villar followed with a sacrifice bunt, but if the O’s were trying to play small ball, Renato Núñez didn’t get the memo.

He came up one out later and hit a mammoth fly ball that hit the very top of the left field foul pole for his 13th homer of the season and fifth in his past six games.