BALTIMORE — It appeared Saturday would be a second straight day of celebration at Camden Yards. Ryan Mountcastle hit three home runs, eliciting a second curtain call in as many games. The star from Friday night, Cedric Mullins, again homered twice.

But it was not meant to be. Each of the four Orioles relievers who followed rookie starter Dean Kremer allowed a run, including a ninth-inning implosion from Paul Fry and Tyler Wells as the Toronto Blue Jays struck for six runs to secure a series-evening 10-7 victory.

The game featured a benches-clearing incident in the fourth after Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah hit Maikel Franco with his next pitch after allowing consecutive home runs to Mountcastle and DJ Stewart.

The Orioles led 7-2 through six innings, with Mountcastle joining Nick Markakis as the only rookies in franchise history to homer three times in a game. The trifecta tied him with Mullins and Trey Mancini for the team lead, only for Mullins to reclaim it with a solo shot in the seventh.

Baltimore became only the second team in major league history to have its first six hits be home runs, but the Orioles failed to score after that.

The Blue Jays got a run in the seventh on a double play started on a sterling snag from second baseman Stevie Wilkerson. Then they got within three on Marcus Semien's home run in the eighth — his second of the game after taking Kremer deep to open the afternoon. Two batters later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his league-leading 23rd home run.

