The game featured a benches-clearing incident in the fourth after Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah hit Maikel Franco with his next pitch after allowing consecutive home runs to Mountcastle and DJ Stewart.
The Orioles led 7-2 through six innings, with Mountcastle joining Nick Markakis as the only rookies in franchise history to homer three times in a game. The trifecta tied him with Mullins and Trey Mancini for the team lead, only for Mullins to reclaim it with a solo shot in the seventh.
Baltimore became only the second team in major league history to have its first six hits be home runs, but the Orioles failed to score after that.
The Blue Jays got a run in the seventh on a double play started on a sterling snag from second baseman Stevie Wilkerson. Then they got within three on Marcus Semien's home run in the eighth — his second of the game after taking Kremer deep to open the afternoon. Two batters later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his league-leading 23rd home run.
— Baltimore Sun