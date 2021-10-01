Despite finding themselves on the opposite end of the standings, the Orioles (52-108) earned a series victory against Boston this week to keep the race interesting. In the opener against Toronto, they put up no such fight.
The loss ensures they will finish no better than they did in 2019, Brandon Hyde’s first season as their manager.
Deploying one last bullpen game in 2021, Baltimore opened with Thomas Eshelman, who retired the first six Toronto batters but allowed a single to begin the bottom of the third and then gave up a home run to Danny Jansen. Conner Greene and Fernando Abad worked scoreless outings before Brooks Kriske surrendered four runs in the sixth as the Blue Jays broke open the game.
— Baltimore Sun