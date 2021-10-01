TORONTO — Having hampered the efforts of the Boston Red Sox to reach the postseason by winning two of their final three home games against them this week, the Orioles opened their final series of 2021 by continuing to keep the pressure on Boston.

But Friday night at Rogers Centre, they did so not by playing spoiler but by doing the opposite, losing, 6-4, to the Toronto Blue Jays, who remained in the hunt for an American League wild-card spot. The victory allowed Toronto to keep pace with the Red Sox, who beat the Washington Nationals to remain one game ahead of the Blue Jays. The Seattle Mariners entered the day tied with Boston for the second wild-card spot and hosted the Los Angeles Angels late Friday.

Despite finding themselves on the opposite end of the standings, the Orioles (52-108) earned a series victory against Boston this week to keep the race interesting. In the opener against Toronto, they put up no such fight.

The loss ensures they will finish no better than they did in 2019, Brandon Hyde’s first season as their manager.

Deploying one last bullpen game in 2021, Baltimore opened with Thomas Eshelman, who retired the first six Toronto batters but allowed a single to begin the bottom of the third and then gave up a home run to Danny Jansen. Conner Greene and Fernando Abad worked scoreless outings before Brooks Kriske surrendered four runs in the sixth as the Blue Jays broke open the game.

— Baltimore Sun