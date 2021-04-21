Baltimore Orioles rookie left-hander Bruce Zimmermann will go a long way in his career if he’s only left lamenting one pitch at the end of a game.

Unfortunately for him, his counterpart on the mound during Wednesday’s matinee against the Miami Marlins was nearly flawless.

Zimmermann allowed a two-out, two-run double to Jesús Aguilar in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie and chase him from an eventual 3-0 Orioles loss that gave Baltimore a two-game series split at Miami's LoanDepot Park.

"He just ran into trouble there in the fifth," Manager Brandon Hyde said. "His fastball was just a tick down to start the game, but I thought he had some good breaking balls again, threw some good change-ups, battled. Was one out away from getting out of that fifth inning. . . . But I thought he threw the ball well. Kept us in the game, zeros up until that fifth inning and was a strike away from getting out of the fifth with another zero."

Aguilar eventually scored on an Adam Duvall single off reliever Cole Sulser, and Marlins rookie left-hander Trevor Rogers made sure that lead would hold up.

He allowed just four hits in seven scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.64, and the Orioles (8-10) didn't get a runner past second base.

It made a hard-luck loser out of Zimmermann, who was charged with three runs on six hits in 4 2/innings. He struck out four and walked six, bringing his ERA to 4.57.

"It's a tough one to swallow," Zimmermann said.

— Baltimore Sun