TORONTO, ON - JUNE 7: Brad Brach #35 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch in the ninth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles were two outs away from a season-high third straight road win Thursday night, but all the good vibes built through 8⅓ innings came crashing down in the bottom of the ninth at Rogers Centre.

Rookie David Hess had a quality start for the fourth time in five major league outings. Rookie Austin Wynns put him in line for the win with his first career big league homer, one of three for the Orioles.

But right-handed reliever Brad Brach — used for the third straight day for the first time this season — failed to hold a three-run lead in the ninth inning.

And in the following inning, the Orioles had to watch the Blue Jays celebrate a 5-4 walk-off win on the field on Aledmys Diaz’s game-winning single to left off right-hander Miguel Castro, handing the Orioles one of their worst losses of a defeat-filled season.

Brach, who had converted back-to-back save opportunities Tuesday night and Wednesday at Citi Field in New York, didn’t make it out of the ninth Thursday, blowing a save opportunity for the first time since Opening Day. While both of those saves against the Mets were wobbly, Brach was able to hold a one-run lead both times. But on Thursday, he couldn’t overcome the trouble he created, allowing five straight batters to reach base after retiring the first hitter of the ninth.

Castro, who was warming up beside Brach in the ninth, needed a 4-6-3 double play ball just to send the game to extra innings and nearly escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the 10th before Diaz hooked a ball into left past Joey Rickard.