Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Andrew Cashner (54) works against the Toronto Blue Jays during first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

These streaking Baltimore Orioles are a team nearly devoid of major league experience. What little they have is concentrated in a few players, and several of those helped them to an improbable fourth straight victory Tuesday night, 2-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Infielder Jonathan Villar broke a scoreless tie with an RBI triple, then scored on a single by Trey Mancini in the Orioles’ two-run sixth inning to help six scoreless innings from veteran starter Andrew Cashner hold up for his first win.

Before Villar snapped the deadlock, Cashner was essentially replicating the previous night’s mastery of starter David Hess, who didn’t allow a hit in 6⅓ innings.

Cashner allowed his first hit in the fourth. He quickly erased it with a double play and didn’t have much trouble until the sixth, when the Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs and failed to score.

With six scoreless innings, Cashner’s game score (72) equaled his best in an Orioles uniform, matching what he accomplished last April 10 against the Blue Jays. He allowed four hits, striking out three and walking three.

Villar’s involvement demonstrated his importance to the Orioles in several ways. He slid over to shortstop from his traditional spot at second base to give rookie Richie Martin a day off and allow Hanser Alberto to get his first start. Alberto ended up with a pair of hits to reward the move. Villar defended well at shortstop, too, but his value came mostly from his bat.