The 10 runs the Orioles scored Sunday afternoon were more than they scored combined in the first five games of this week’s homestand, which might be all you need to know about where the Orioles offense is right now.

One big outburst won’t cure this team’s offensive problems, but the 10-4 win over the Miami Marlins was enough to end the team’s season-long nine-game losing streak in front of an announced Father’s Day crowd of 21,421.

The 10 runs and 14 hits Sunday were the Orioles’ most in more than a month, since a 19-hit outburst in their 17-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of a Mother’s Day doubleheader on May 13. That game was also the Orioles’ last home win before Sunday’s, which ended an 11-game losing streak at Camden Yards.

With those two losing streaks snapped, the Orioles go into Monday’s off day on a positive note before opening a three-game interleague series against their region rival Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

“It was difficult for everyone,” starting pitcher Dylan Bundy said. “We know what we are capable of, and we’re not doing it right now. It was one of those days where we performed the way we should.”

After playing ugly baseball for the first five games of this week’s homestand against the Boston Red Sox and Miami — shut out twice and outscored 20-9 — the Orioles put together their most complete game of the homestand.

“We’re doing what we can, constantly trying to get better,” said Mark Trumbo, who had three hits, including his fourth homer of the season. “It doesn’t always show up, but that has to be the goal going forward. It’s going to be a long road for the team, but you want to see improvement in some areas. I think if you can target those and actually do it, we’ll be that much better because of that.”

In avoiding a three-game sweep Sunday, the Orioles (20-50) finally put some crooked numbers on an Oriole Park scoreboard that had shown nothing but zeros and occasional ones.

Six of the Orioles’ 14 hits were for extra bases, which have been hard to come by in recent weeks.

Third baseman Jace Peterson — who entered the day hitting just 184, the lowest in a Sunday lineup filled with underwhelming batting averages — matched his career high with four RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Marlins reliever Merandy González, his first in 39 games with the Orioles, and a two-run double in the second that got the offense going.

Trumbo’s homer in the seventh was a solo shot over the right-field scoreboard. He also had a two-out RBI double in the third off Marlins starter Trevor Richards.

In that inning, Trey Mancini ended an 0-for-21 stretch with runners in scoring position with an RBI single up the middle.

Before Sunday’s game, the Orioles had scored four runs or fewer in 18 of their last 19 games.

“It’s been a struggle,” Trumbo said. “. . .I’d like to see a whole lot more games that look like this going forward. I think everybody would.”