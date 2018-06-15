Against a Miami Marlins team in the process of dismantling, the Baltimore Orioles unintentionally made a case for their own teardown Friday night at Camden Yards, reemphasizing to those watching their ugly brand of baseball that something with this team is broken.

The Orioles’ latest losing streak hit a season-high eight games with their 2-0 loss to the Marlins in their interleague series opener. It is their longest losing streak since the middle of the 2011 season, when they lost nine straight.

At the 68-game mark, the Orioles fell 30 games below .500. They have lost 15 of their past 17 games and haven’t won at home since May 13, dropping their past 10 at Camden Yards.

One can sense the frustration building in the stands. The boos have become louder at Oriole Park, and with little to cheer about, the quiet that envelops the park elicits a tone of resignation.

The Orioles (19-49) were shut out for the eighth time this year, and they’ve been held to one run or fewer 21 times, nearly one-third of their games.

They made Marlins right-hander Jose Urena look magnificent. Urena tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, marking the first time he had gone eight or more scoreless innings in 46 starts dating from Sept. 11, 2016. Urena entered the night with a 1-8 record and a minus-0.1 WAR.

The Marlins — who came to Baltimore droopy-eyed after a 16-inning loss Thursday night in Miami — entered the night having lost 15 of Urena’s 16 starts dating from last September. Urena didn’t have great control Friday, scattering his two-seamer up in the zone, but he finished with 14 groundouts.

The Orioles added Corban Joseph before Friday’s game, immediately plugging the 29-year-old minor league journeyman into the top of the batting order as he started at first base and hit leadoff.

Through six innings, Joseph had the Orioles’ only hit against Urena, a leadoff single in the fourth.

Even when the Orioles found a dent in Urena, they couldn’t score.

Adam Jones dropped a bunt down the third base line to open the seventh inning for the Orioles’ second hit, and Manny Machado followed with a single, but Danny Valencia hit into a double play and Trey Mancini struck out.