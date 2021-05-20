There are few better places to spend a summer afternoon or evening in the entire city than Camden Yards, and once the Orioles are back to full capacity June 1, they will have to rely on that to bring in fans most nights.
This team, while better than years past in many ways, still is plenty capable of falling behind early and losing badly. That can wear thin quickly, especially after 10 losses in the past 12 games.
"It's not fun," rookie starter Dean Kremer said. "Whether it's home or road, just getting loss after loss is not an enjoyable way to spend the season."
Said Manager Brandon Hyde: "We have not played well the past couple weeks."
On Thursday, the reasons for their struggles were twofold. Simplest and first of all was that veteran Rays starter Rich Hill and the Tampa Bay bullpen held the Orioles to two hits, one of which was Trey Mancini's 10th home run of the season.
Otherwise, Kremer, who had been pitching much better in May than he did in April, struggled to keep the Rays off the bases and in the ballpark in three innings of disappointing work. He allowed four runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts, and his ERA climbed to 6.35.
Hyde said Kremer couldn't locate his change-up or curveball to a left-handed lineup of Rays hitters, and when he had to come into the strike zone with his fastball, they punished him. Kremer noted that it's the type of lineup that will "make you pay" for mistakes over the plate.
"When it's going well, I stay aggressive regardless of who's on base or what happened the pitch before," Kremer said. "Sometimes I can let it snowball, and it just doesn't work up here. Things happen really quick here."
After Kremer, fellow rookie Keegan Akin struck out four but allowed a pair of runs on five hits and a walk in three innings. Travis Lakins Sr. was tagged with three runs in the seventh inning, closer César Valdez got some work in the eighth, and infielder Stevie Wilkerson made his return to the mound and allowed a solo home run in the ninth.
— Baltimore Sun
