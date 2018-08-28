Aug 28, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) run the bases on his two run double during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan/Usa Today Sports)

Rookie Josh Rogers was making his first major league start, but a set of stalwarts in the Baltimore Orioles’ lineup made it as comfortable as possible for the debuting young left-hander in a 12-5 thumping of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

Rogers, a 24-year-old left-hander who became the fifth player to appear in the major leagues out of the 15 the team acquired in a slew of July trades, allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings to earn his first major league win and help the Orioles take a second straight game from the visitors from Toronto. It marks the Orioles’ first series victory in their past eight attempts.

Big nights at the plate from Trey Mancini, Adam Jones and Chris Davis made it a simple night for the Orioles. Even in a lean year like this one, there’s not a lot remarkable about that. Seeing a debut like Rogers’ is the type of evening that they’ll be hoping to see more of.

Rogers, acquired in a four-player deal with the New York Yankees that also brought in former top pick Dillon Tate and reliever Cody Carroll, had a 2.08 ERA in five starts at Class AAA Norfolk before being summoned for his debut.

He arrived in Baltimore on Monday night and assured Manager Buck Showalter he’d show up early, because that’s how he typically operates. He was out strolling around right field in full uniform long before a starter typically heads to the bullpen to prepare.