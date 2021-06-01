The announced crowd was the smallest for any full-capacity game in the history of Camden Yards at 5,337. It took about that many things to go right for the Orioles to break their skid, which was tied with the inaugural 1954 team for the second longest in club history, and everyone chipped in.
Zimmermann was cruising until Kyle Garlick tied the score with a two-out home run in the third, but it wouldn't stay that way.
Mullins singled with one out in the third, stole second and scored on a single by Mancini. Freddy Galvis scored Mancini with a single, DJ Stewart scored Anthony Santander with a groundout, and Ryan Mountcastle scored Galvis with an automatic double. Pedro Severino homered in the fifth, and Maikel Franco opened the sixth with a home run to expand the lead to 7-2.
The victory not only ended Baltimore's 14-game slide, it also snapped a 16-game skid to the Twins.
— Baltimore Sun