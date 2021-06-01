BALTIMORE — In every opportunity the Baltimore Orioles had to falter Tuesday night they instead came through, every nervy moment followed by wondrous relief. And that only made the outcome more meaningful.

The Orioles won.

In a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins that halted their 14-game losing streak before it grew a mustache and asked for the car keys, Bruce Zimmermann was at his best on the mound and stars Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini lived up to that billing to lead an Orioles effort that overcame the unease that so much losing can create.

The announced crowd was the smallest for any full-capacity game in the history of Camden Yards at 5,337. It took about that many things to go right for the Orioles to break their skid, which was tied with the inaugural 1954 team for the second longest in club history, and everyone chipped in.

Zimmermann was cruising until Kyle Garlick tied the score with a two-out home run in the third, but it wouldn't stay that way.

Mullins singled with one out in the third, stole second and scored on a single by Mancini. Freddy Galvis scored Mancini with a single, DJ Stewart scored Anthony Santander with a groundout, and Ryan Mountcastle scored Galvis with an automatic double. Pedro Severino homered in the fifth, and Maikel Franco opened the sixth with a home run to expand the lead to 7-2.

The victory not only ended Baltimore's 14-game slide, it also snapped a 16-game skid to the Twins.

— Baltimore Sun