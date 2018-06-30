Baltimore Orioles pitcher Paul Frye tips his hat after making his major league debut against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning of baseball game, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Baltimore. The Angels won 7-1. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Los Angeles Angels arrived at Camden Yards on Friday and picked up where everybody else left off.

They knocked around rookie pitcher David Hess and handed the Baltimore Orioles their sixth straight loss, a 7-1 defeat before an announced crowd of 24,007.

The Orioles’ 17th loss in their past 21 games dropped their record to 23-58 at the mathematical midpoint of the season.

That 116-loss pace could send the Orioles to one of the worst 162-game records ever, but Manager Buck Showalter said there is still an opportunity to make something out of the second half of the season.

“As tough or as bad as things have been for 81 games, they could be just as good the other way around,’’ Showalter said. “I was talking to Jon [Schoop] about that today. You’ve got 81 games that you struggled. Now you can have 81 games that you go the other way.

“There are some really good people in that locker room, and I’d really like to see them get a return, but you can’t will it. You can’t just hope it. . . . It’s got to be one pitch at a time. You can’t look at the big picture.”

Hess (2-5) made his ninth major league start and seems to be finding life at the major league level increasingly difficult. He allowed six runs on nine hits over 5⅔ innings and left with two runs or fewer on the scoreboard for the seventh time.

Not that anything less than a big offensive performance by the punchless Orioles would have mattered much. It was the fourth straight time Hess allowed five runs or more and didn’t get through the sixth inning, which has taken much of the luster off the strong first impression he made on the club with his first five starts.

He delivered quality starts in four of those games and earned himself a regular place in the starting rotation, but his 2-5 record and 5.94 ERA certainly don’t guarantee a permanent stay there.

This time, he got to face Angels superstar Mike Trout for the first time and will be able to tell his grandchildren about the mammoth home run he allowed with one out in the first inning.