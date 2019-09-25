Box score: Blue Jays 3, Orioles 2

Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays ensured the Orioles (52-107) will have the second selection in the 2020 amateur draft. A season after taking Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the franchise’s first No. 1 overall pick in 30 years, they will pick behind the Detroit Tigers, whose 46-111 disaster proved uncatchable. (The Miami Marlins and Orioles can both finish 55-107, but the Orioles would win the tiebreaker because they had a worse record in 2018.)

Although it’s easy to draw a clear line between the Astros’ three consecutive No. 1 overall picks from 2012 to 2014 and the franchise’s recent success, only one of those top picks has reached the majors, while their No. 2 overall pick in 2015 has been perhaps more impactful.

With Orioles General Manager Mike Elias then working for them in an advisory role, the Astros took shortstop Carlos Correa first in 2012, but their next two No. 1 selections, both of which came with Elias as scouting director, weren’t so fruitful. Stanford right-hander Mark Appel, the 2013 top pick, was included in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for reliever Ken Giles and retired before reaching the majors.

Giles, since traded to Toronto, finished off the Blue Jays’ victory Wednesday with a scoreless ninth. Billy McKinney hit a leadoff home run off Gabriel Ynoa, whom Rowdy Tellez also took deep in the fourth before homering off Paul Fry in the sixth. After scoring 21 runs in the series’ first two games, the Orioles failed to score until the eighth, when Rio Ruiz’s RBI groundout and DJ Stewart’s bases-loaded walk plated runs before a flyout by Chris Davis left the bases full.

The 2014 draft’s No. 1 selection, prep left-hander Brady Aiken, didn’t sign with Houston because of a medical issue. Not signing Aiken gave the Astros the second overall pick in 2015, with which they selected LSU shortstop Alex Bregman. This season, Bregman has hit 40 home runs for a Houston team that locked up a third straight division title and is pursuing a second World Series championship in three years.

Bregman, drafted three years and one pick behind Correa, has surpassed his fellow Astros infielder in FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (19.9 vs. 18.4).