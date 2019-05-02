Baltimore’s Richie Martin slides into third base with a eighth-inning triple, and later scored the eventual game-winning run, for the Orioles in Game 1. (David Banks/Getty Images)

In the span of three pitches — practically nothing in a game that featured 365 of them and lasted nearly four hours — the Baltimore Orioles broke step with the fault that has defined this losing road trip and pushed ahead for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in the first half of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field to end a four-game skid.

In the second game, Yander Alonso delivered a two-run single with two outs in the ninth after the Orioles intentionally walked Jose Abreu to carry the White Sox to a 7-6 victory.

[Box score: Orioles 5, White Sox 4]

With the game tied at 4 entering the eighth inning in Game 1, the Orioles already had left 11 runners on base, including five in scoring position, while managing three hits in 15 at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

So when Richie Martin, who doubled his career extra-base hit total with two Wednesday, tripled to open the eighth inning, it would not have been out of character for the Orioles to leave him there.

[Game 2 Box score: White Sox 7, Orioles 6]

But Jonathan Villar golfed the second pitch he saw into center field, deep enough to score Martin on a sacrifice fly, and the Orioles completed a comeback that rescued them from a miserable start and ensured they wouldn’t endure a winless road trip.

“We escaped there,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “A lot of times when you leave that many runners on base, and we don’t score runners from third, get the lead and tack on runs, those sort of things — if you don’t drive those runs in, it’s a recipe for disaster at times. We just had a couple innings defensively early that we have not had. That was disappointing. But I was happy with the way we came back and played well the rest of the game.”