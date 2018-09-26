Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers runs on his solo home run during the eighth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Pressed into service as an emergency starter for a Baltimore Orioles team experiencing an unprecedented September pitching shortage in the final week of the season, rookie Ryan Meisinger erased leadoff man Mookie Betts’s single on a fielder’s choice. Then he watched the next five batters reach base and score as Boston piled it on in a 19-3 win Wednesday afternoon to open a doubleheader at Fenway Park.

The 16-run margin is the Orioles’ most lopsided defeat of a club-worst season, topping a 14-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 7.

[Game 1 box score: Red Sox 19, Orioles 3]

“It didn’t go how I wanted it to, but you can’t use that as an excuse,” Meisinger said. “I haven’t made a start since college, but it’s still pitching. Once you’re out there, it’s relatively the same thing. I just didn’t get it done today.”

Meisinger was one of four actual pitchers used by the Orioles (45-112), including Donnie Hart, John Means and Cody Carroll. None began the season in the majors, and after Wednesday, none boast an ERA below 5.00. Utility man Jace Peterson, instead of coming in from second base after the bottom of the seventh inning, jogged out to the bullpen to warm up and made his major league pitching debut to finish the eighth.

“It’s definitely a little difficult,” Meisinger said. “Guys are trying to pick up innings, and it’s unfortunate that we’ve had some injuries, but at the same time, everybody needs to pick up their share. I just didn’t do that today.”

By the time Peterson came in, things had gotten quite out of hand. Hart inherited the bases loaded from Meisinger and allowed all three runs to score on a double down the left field line by Rafael Devers. Hart made it to the third inning, when John Means — who two weeks ago was home in Kansas City but was summoned to Sarasota, Fla., to start throwing again and brought to Boston to give the Orioles some innings — made his major league debut.

Means, who got through a clean third inning before allowing a three-run home run over everything in left field to J.D. Martinez, surrendered five runs on six hits with four strikeouts in 3⅓ innings.

“That’s a tough spot for John,” Manager Buck Showalter said. “I knew it was going to be a challenge for him. That’s one of the best teams in baseball, if not the [best]. You’re going to get a lot of mistakes magnified.

“It’s not [what I imagined] with the team not doing as well as they had hoped, but being here is really all I care about,” Means said of his major league debut. “I know going forward that it’ll be a lot better.”