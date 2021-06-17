De La Hoya hasn’t fought an actual fight since losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008. The Olympic gold medalist from Los Angeles was one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in the sport during his heyday while winning world championships in six weight classes.
De La Hoya, who also runs Golden Boy Promotions, praised Triller in a statement for its “game-changing model of reimagining the boxing business as four-quadrant entertainment.”
Triller has gained a quick foothold in boxing by promoting highly non-traditional bouts such as Mike Tyson’s entertaining exhibition against Roy Jones Jr., and YouTube star Jake Paul’s non-exhibition stoppage of mixed martial arts fighter Ben Askren. The Triller shows feature musical performances interspersed with fights, and the company says it intends to put on a full festival concert around De La Hoya’s return.
The 44-year-old Belfort held the UFC’s light heavyweight title and knocked out 12 opponents while gaining a reputation as a strong striker. The Brazilian hasn’t fought a mixed martial arts bout since 2018, and he won his only previous professional boxing match.
