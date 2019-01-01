Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. has missed the past 10 games with a quadriceps injury but is expected to play Wednesday against Atlanta. (Tony Dejak/AP)

After his coach had shared his vision for how the Washington Wizards must play moving forward, and after his starting point guard had just talked to local reporters for the last time before undergoing season-ending surgery, Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. strolled through the team’s practice facility with a little extra bounce.

Porter, who has been sidelined for 10 straight games with a quadriceps strain, spent Monday afternoon running, cutting and shooting with his teammates again for the first time in weeks. After participating in the practice and feeling free of pain, Porter will return to the lineup Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

“I’m back,” he said through a wide smile. “I love playing basketball.”

Porter had to temper his enthusiasm, however. When he returns to action, the Wizards (14-23) will be a different team in light of John Wall’s pending surgery on his left heel. The Wizards have played for long stints without Wall, including last season when he missed 41 games, so losing him isn’t a shock. Still, without Wall, changes are afoot within the Wizards’ ecosystem.

“We all have to step up,” Porter said. “Including me.”

Last season, in the 27 consecutive games Wall missed after undergoing surgery on his left knee, the Wizards relied on moving the ball and created 28.5 assists per game, three more than their 2017-18 team average. Porter benefited from the distribution, because 95.9 percent of his made three-point shots came from assists. Though Bradley Beal emerged as the go-to scorer, Porter stepped into the ‘Robin’ role during Wall’s absence and averaged 16.6 points per game during that stretch.

For the remaining 45 games of this season, Coach Scott Brooks does not want to burden Beal with all the responsibility. Brooks predicts the Wizards will embrace more ball movement, giving freedom for more players to create for teammates.

“There’s definitely things that we have to do, because we don’t have [Wall’s] playmaking and speed and ability to be a one-man fast break,” Brooks said. “We do a lot more pass-aheads, and then other guys are going to have to be playmakers, as well. It’s not just going to be put on Brad’s shoulders to make a play for everyone. We had 35 assists last game, and a lot of guys had it.”

This philosophy should open more opportunities for Porter. While Porter believes his biggest impact will come underneath the glass as he helps secure more rebounds, the upcoming stretch should reset the Wizards to their preseason pledge to give Porter the space to grab a rebound and push the ball in the open court.

“We want play that way, and we have to,” Brooks said, looking back on the team’s preseason emphasis on passing. “With John, there’s always a balance. We’re not going to take away one of our best players’ strengths that has been so effective for a lot of years and just say, you’re just going to be a pass-ahead guy and you’re going to go to the corner and you’re going to come off of a down-screen or a pin-down action, but now, we have to have more of it.

“Brad is still going to be able to take that role. He can be now that guy, and he can initiate our offense with his playmaking. So we can still play that way,” Brooks continued, “but we’re going to have to have definitely more opportunities for other guys to make decisions.”

Porter has not played since Dec. 12, and Brooks was non-committal about putting him back into the starting lineup for his first game back. Still, Porter’s arrival should help assuage the subtraction of Wall.

“He feels good. He looked good,” Brooks said. “We obviously missed him and [are] glad that he’s back.”