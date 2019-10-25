“If you show me a coach who says he’s got the answers, I’ll show you a guy who might be on top now, but his butt’s going to hit the floor,” said Randy Hart, who played guard for Hayes in the 1960s, then coached for Hayes and Earle Bruce at Ohio State among seven stops across 45 years before retiring in winter 2016.

There’s an unmistakable humility tucked in the gaudiest development in the country this season, in the numbers blaring from the loud, heavy air of Louisiana. LSU, whose running game spent years thriving with might yet suffering with loneliness alongside a passing game unable to help out distracting defenses, has moved from No. 67 nationally in passing yards per game last season to No. 2 this campaign, at 385.7 yards per game, behind only Washington State (440.7).

As No. 2 LSU (7-0) primes to welcome No. 9 Auburn (6-1), it does so with a quarterback — Joe Burrow, sublime thus far — prompting Heisman chatter.

For this bolt out of muddle, a 58-year-old head coach and a 61-year-old offensive coordinator reckoned they didn’t have all the answers, so they imported a 29-year-old passing-game coordinator who at least has had the decency to turn 30 since his arrival. Would that kind of thing happen at most businesses?

It should, if most businesses hoped to thrive.

A new spread offense joined the world. The resulting passing game of Ed Orgeron (head coach), Steve Ensminger (coordinator) and Joe Brady (wunderkind) has helped make LSU and its dazzling athletes an upgraded spectacle. If Orgeron has a hungry ego in there somewhere, he doesn’t let it devour its fellow qualities.

“I think it is (crucial),” he said of humility on Wednesday, “because the game is changing. It changes on a daily basis, especially on offense, spread offense, new ideas.

“Obviously, I’m 58, been coaching college football for a long time” — at nine colleges and one NFL franchise, no less. “Now, there’s some young and up-and-coming coaches like we have on our staff, and I have no problem listening to them, especially in an area where I’m not in expertise. My expertise is motivation, recruiting, defensive line play, and I work as hard as I can on those subjects, and let the other guys I hired, people who are experts at their position, and let ’em go” — all while showing zero reluctance about selflessly doling out credit.

Of course, he and LSU also operate in a harsh division that includes a dynasty (Alabama) which, under Nick Saban, has scored highly in football and humility. Despite evidence tilted to the contrary, Saban does not possess all answers, and it might qualify as one of life’s more curious twists that in many ways he doesn’t seem to have all that big of an ego. His 13 seasons at Alabama have brimmed with changes and fresh consultants from the coaching subspecies.

Speaking on Wednesday, he spoke a near-homily on humility.

“I think, you know, humility is a really important part of continuing to grow and be successful,” he said. “What’s the (saying), you know, there’s, ‘He who exults himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.’ I think that’s probably a pretty good way to live. I don’t think you’ve ever really arrived. There’s always room for improvement.

“If you have that humility, you know, you can avoid complacency, which can kind of set a tone for not having the proper respect for doing things the right way. So we’re always trying to emphasize that with every player that we have on our team, so that they can create value for themselves.”

Floating to another of the sport’s 21st-century supernovas, Urban Meyer may not have entered rooms or stadiums resonating humility at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, but he often benefited from his own deep well of it. “I’d say probably my greatest strength is curiosity about getting better,” he once put it.

Of course, Hayes himself had humility, even if it didn’t always entwine with public presentation. His list of oft-repeated quotations includes, “I am not very smart, but I recognize that I am not very smart.” He loved to hang around scholars, seek their insights. And, said Hart, “Woody used to go around the table and say, ‘What’s your favorite play this week,’ even if you were a grad assistant.” With quarterback Rex Kern (1968-70), “He’d ask Rex, ‘What play do you like, Rex?’ ” Hart said.

Hayes, like anybody who held on anywhere for 28 seasons, had to have input. It’s just that said input didn’t come flying in with such technological speed the way it does here circa 2019. He did not have to operate in a world of information combat in which also, Hart said, “You see guys with motions and shifts, changing formations and strengths trying to make the defense adjust, and it’s gotten to be more like numbers, where with Woody, you knew where the 11 guys were.” Hayes did not get to join what Hart calls “a mad dash just to keep evolving.”

Still: “He would have adjusted,” Hart said. “I believe he would have adjusted, because he loved to compete.” Of all the factors stacking up to produce the humility necessary to stay relevant, that voracious need to compete might rate foremost.

Along Hart’s path, around 1990, he and some fellow Washington coaches visited Miami (Fla.), where they met a young defensive ends coach, Orgeron. That coach would make stops in three of the four continental time zones across three decades thereafter, including Ole Miss (as unsuccessful head coach 2005-07) and Southern California (as interim head coach for part of 2013). He again would become an interim head coach — at LSU in 2016 after Les Miles’s ousting. Then, after Tom Herman went from Houston to Texas rather than LSU, he would lose the “interim” on Nov. 26, 2016.

That day, he would tell one of the most endearing of just-got-hired stories, that of singing out the car window along Interstate 12 toward LSU, the picture itself rich in humility. LSU would go 9-4 in 2017 and 10-3 in 2018 before expanding possibility in 2019 with Brady and what he learned from the two years amid the state-of-the-art New Orleans Saints.

“I don’t think there are any inhibitions for a coach like Ed to say, ‘I’m going to learn from this guy,’ ” Hart said. And while an Orgeron team might always reserve a place for physicality, “He would never say, ‘I’m not going to listen to you because you’re young.’ That’s foolish thinking.” That’s in a sport in which, Hart said, “It keeps many a coach up many a night trying to figure out, ‘Can we be the first one to solve this,’ or, ‘Can we be the first one to add this?’ ”

In that world these days, one pictures coaches up at night trying to be the first to solve this LSU.

