Overwatch League Commissioner Nate Nanzer is leaving the competitive video game circuit to oversee esports competition for Fortnite publisher Epic Games.

Nanzer tweeted Friday night he was moving on from Activision Blizzard, the company behind the Overwatch game and league, for a “new opportunity.” He didn’t provide further details or a firm timeline except to say he’ll be leaving “soon.” Epic Games tells ESPN they will hire Nanzer to help turn the world’s most popular video game into a viable esport.

Activision Blizzard says Nanzer will be replaced by Pete Vlastelica, President and CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues.

Nanzer was integral in launching the Overwatch League, a global endeavor with franchise in 20 cities across Asia, North America and Europe that compete in the 6 vs. 6 first-person computer game. Nanzer was Blizzard’s global director of research before being named the league’s first commissioner.

