The world body said the selection “reflects the officiating team’s blend of experience and younger talent.”

Garces will control the quarterfinal between England and Australia at Oita on Saturday. Owens will referee the match between defending world champion New Zealand at Tokyo Stadium later the same day.

AD

Peyper will referee the first of two quarterfinals on Sunday while Barnes controls the weekend’s final match between hosts Japan and South Africa.

AD

The four referees have 285 test appearances between them.

Owens refereed the 2015 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia.

Barnes first refereed at a World Cup in 2007, controlling the quarterfinal between New Zealand and France. In 2011 he had charge of the third-fourth playoff between Wales and Australia and in 2015 refereed the semifinal between Australia and Argentina while Garces controlled the other semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD