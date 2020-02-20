No. 15 Oxon Hill (19-3) had experienced the thrill of winning 18 times before Thursday, but this victory held more weight for the Clippers than all of the others combined. Not only did they knock off the crosstown rival Wolverines (20-2) for the second time, they also captured the program’s first Prince George’s County 3A/2A/1A title since 2010.

“Man, getting this win felt so good, bro,” senior guard Ronald Polite said. “Getting a title dub versus a team that we have history with, at the crib on senior night, you really can’t script this.”

From the opening tip, it was clear Oxon Hill planned to deliver the game’s first blow. The Clippers jumped out to an early 15-3 advantage and were off.

“Potomac is an amazing team that does an excellent job of disguising and hiding its flaws,” Howard said. “But as we scouted them a bit, we noticed that they struggled to play the same brand of basketball that’s allowed them to score 100 on teams when they fall behind early. So as obvious as that sounds, as a team we said that we just wanted to jump out early and make them uncomfortable, see what they are made of.”

By taking control early, the Clippers forced the visiting Wolverines, a team that traditionally likes to drive to the basket, to take tough shots. Oxon Hill also forced Potomac into 21 turnovers.

Polite set the tone for the Clippers, finishing with 28 points and seven rebounds. The George Mason commit delivered the highlight of the night when, following a steal, he broke away from the pack and deposited a dunk on the lone Potomac defender in his way, giving Oxon Hill a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter.

“As soon as I got it, I knew that I was going to try to put it on his head,” Polite said. “If I attacked the rim hard, I knew it was either going to be a dunk or foul.”

Oxon Hill led 59-40 entering the fourth quarter before Maryland football commit Corey Dyches got Potomac back in it. Dyches went on a personal 8-0 run to trim the lead to 11, and the Wolverines continued to chip away until they pulled within three with under a minute to play.

But Reiss Jones grabbed a rebound and made two clutch free throws to give Oxon Hill some breathing room, and before long the Clippers were celebrating with their coach in the locker room.