“The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others,” Scott said in a statement.
The Pac-12 announced last month it was pausing all sports until Jan. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pac-12 said it will review the testing breakthrough with its sport planning committees to evaluate the impact on a return to competition.
