BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 28: Jimmy Yacabonis #1 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden yards on June 28, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

One team, the visiting Seattle Mariners, entered this week’s four-game series at Camden Yards with a propensity for winning close and late. Its opponent, the Baltimore Orioles, has spent the entire season devising new ways to lose.

On Thursday, form held for a fourth straight game.

Despite a combined nine innings of two-run ball from minor league pitching call-ups Jimmy Yacabonis and Yefry Ramirez, the Orioles’ sloppy defense and shaky relief corps conspired for a 4-2, 10-inning loss, their fifth straight. The Mariners’ four-game sweep dropped the Orioles to 23-57.

In the 10th inning, after Yacabonis and Ramirez gave the Orioles all they could ask for, Miguel Castro allowed an infield single to Dee Gordon, who scored from first when Colby Rasmus misplayed a single by Jean Segura in center field. A second run scored on a single by Nelson Cruz, who drove in three on the day.

Yacabonis, who until this spring had never started as a professional, gave the Orioles about what could be expected from a pitcher limited to five innings or 70 pitches.

He worked around a one-out single in the second with a pair of strikeouts, stranded a leadoff single in the third inning and had only one bad sequence, a five-pitch walk to open the fourth followed by a home run by Cruz to put the Orioles down 2-0.

Manny Machado unloaded on a center-cut curveball in the bottom of the inning to halve the deficit, his 20th home run of the season, and two batters later, Chris Davis homered to tie it.