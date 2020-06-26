Pakistan’s itinerary “will be announced in due course,” the ECB said.
The 10 players and one staff member who tested positive for the virus this week are self-isolating in their homes in Pakistan, and will join the tour when they are cleared.
The rest of the Pakistan squad, which will undergo more tests before departing on Sunday, will upon arrival in England go into isolation for 14 days in Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s Incora County Ground on July 13.
