PCB officials and the six franchise owners had a virtual meeting on Friday after which it was decided to approach the Emirates Cricket Board as a possible host.
Pakistan is due to tour England on June 23 and the PCB wants to complete the PSL before the national team departs to England.
“While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.
