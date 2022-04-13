Pan Mass Challenge to add inaugural off-road charity ride

BOSTON — The Pan Mass Challenge is going off road.
“We are always looking for new ways to increase our impact in the fight against cancer, and as we saw an uptick in off-road cycling interest, we knew we had to put a PMC spin on it,” PMC founder and executive director Billy Starr said in a statement. “Taking our best-in-class PMC operation established over the last 43 years and translating it to a new event with gravel riders inspired by our mission has been an invigorating experience.”
The idea for the PMC began in 1977 when Starr and a few friends rode to the tip of Cape Cod in memory of his mother, who died of melanoma at the age of 49. Since then, it has grown into the annual event with more than 10,000 volunteers and riders on 12 routes ranging from 25 to 192 miles.
Like all PMC cycling challenges, 100% of rider-raised dollars for PMC Unpaved will go directly to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund. The PMC has contributed $831 million for cancer research and is Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports